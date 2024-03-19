Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,613 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 0.9% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,843,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,039,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 151.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

