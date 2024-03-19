Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,910 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,796,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,839,512. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

