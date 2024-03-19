Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 300 shares.The stock last traded at $390.85 and had previously closed at $412.60.
Watsco Trading Down 5.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
