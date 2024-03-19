Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Trading Up 4.6%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 135,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 958,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WVE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $721.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of -1.16.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 227.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,732 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $16,228,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 372.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 933,688 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 760,071 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

