Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.3% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $884.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $713.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.46. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $251.30 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $856.27.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

