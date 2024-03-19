Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Invests $215,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $100,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $200.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $203.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

