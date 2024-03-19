Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Invests $244,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.54 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day moving average of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

