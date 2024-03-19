Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 19,500 NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMTC. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMTC opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:NMTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 267.82% and a negative net margin of 478.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter.

In related news, COO Christopher Volker purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

