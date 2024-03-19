Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $127.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.40.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

