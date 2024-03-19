Wealth Management Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,243,000 after buying an additional 65,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 27,677 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,202,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $2,297,170.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,539,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,034,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,202,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,056,468 shares of company stock valued at $98,935,938 over the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NET. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NET opened at $94.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.14 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

