Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.31

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.31 and last traded at $115.11, with a volume of 195944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFRD shares. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays began coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.64 and a 200 day moving average of $95.44.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $6,214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,915.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $1,163,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,440.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,915.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,628,764 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

