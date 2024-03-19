Wells Fargo & Company Increases Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $70.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PEG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.05.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.4 %

PEG opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $418,428. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.