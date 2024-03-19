West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $393.56. 170,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,381. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.18 and a 200 day moving average of $363.94. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.42 and a 12 month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $724,053.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at $709,708.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,559,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $724,053.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,978 shares of company stock worth $26,653,772 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on WST shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

