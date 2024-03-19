Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDO. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,153,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

