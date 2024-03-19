Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
