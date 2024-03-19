Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

HIO opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,667 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $6,293,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 26,110 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.