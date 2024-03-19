Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
HIO opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
