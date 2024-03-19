Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- This Sector Ready to Outshine Key Rival, Says New Report
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.