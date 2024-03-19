Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

