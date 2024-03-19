Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PAI opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- This Sector Ready to Outshine Key Rival, Says New Report
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.