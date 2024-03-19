Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAI opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the third quarter worth $232,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.