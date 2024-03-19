Western Midstream Partners’ (WES) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WES. Citigroup lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:WES opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $858.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.23 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 33.58%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Midstream Partners

In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,071,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $912,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,746,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $564,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,140,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,970,000 after acquiring an additional 302,681 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,770,000 after acquiring an additional 802,709 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

