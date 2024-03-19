WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.28 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $29.28 million and approximately $415,373.69 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00017446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00125697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009519 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

