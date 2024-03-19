Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,880 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $114.83 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.96 and a 200 day moving average of $105.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.92%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.