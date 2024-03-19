Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSI. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 9.6% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,122,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 186,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 53,484 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSI opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

