Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 82,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,480 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Entergy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. Barclays upped their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.09.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

