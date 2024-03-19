Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $5.01 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WVVI. UBS Group AG raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

