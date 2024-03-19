Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $255.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Williams-Sonoma traded as high as $292.60 and last traded at $291.75, with a volume of 410331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.26.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $152,843,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $29,782,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.78 and its 200 day moving average is $187.92.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

