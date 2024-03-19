WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,190,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 1,193,219 shares.The stock last traded at $42.14 and had previously closed at $42.74.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,305,000 after buying an additional 893,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,536,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,122,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 13,594,672.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,495,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,312,000 after buying an additional 1,495,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 76.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,743,000 after acquiring an additional 621,546 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

