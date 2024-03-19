WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $106.94

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.94 and last traded at $106.91, with a volume of 343215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.57.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXJ. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $416,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 12.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 26.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 267,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after buying an additional 55,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

