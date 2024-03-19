WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.57

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.57 and last traded at $54.57, with a volume of 16949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.32.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $796.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2,281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,774 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,517,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,798,000 after purchasing an additional 470,915 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,003,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,314,000 after acquiring an additional 58,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 755,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after acquiring an additional 30,353 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

