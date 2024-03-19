Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,473 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 1.7% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,952,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,260 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,612,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,395 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,853,000 after purchasing an additional 274,858 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 959,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,081,000 after purchasing an additional 141,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 215.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 778,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after purchasing an additional 531,961 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BIL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $91.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,233,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,693. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $91.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.58.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.