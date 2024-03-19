Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,510 FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,781,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,582,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,761,000 after purchasing an additional 473,690 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 42,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Trading Up 0.2 %

FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,344 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.