Worth Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 237,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 215,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.31. 1,732,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,933. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

