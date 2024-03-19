Worth Asset Management LLC Buys 18,193 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.3% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,556,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 272,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,712 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 71,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.09. 341,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,019. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

