Worth Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 240,161 abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 240,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,000. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up 3.4% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 422,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 171,579 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 429,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 42,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 716,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,094. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

