Worth Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,188 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 664,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,256,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

LQD stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.98. 11,016,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,477,490. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.97. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $111.40.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.