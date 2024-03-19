Worth Asset Management LLC Has $8.86 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 2,774.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,580,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 48,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of HYG stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.56. 27,312,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,083,406. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.61.
About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
