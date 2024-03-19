Worth Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,055,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,458,000 after purchasing an additional 79,743 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.2% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,994,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after acquiring an additional 22,731 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,989,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,977,000 after purchasing an additional 148,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.7% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,843,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,464,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TSLX traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $20.79. The company had a trading volume of 164,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.