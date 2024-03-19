Worth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 277,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.06. 111,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,472. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.72. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.