Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases 442 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 75,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 39,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.17. 6,949,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,811,770. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average of $105.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $449.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.