Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,395 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 393,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,195. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

