Worth Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $22.80. 9,924,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,776,732. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.