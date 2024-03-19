Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $519.02. 1,893,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,822,529. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $391.09 and a one year high of $520.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $499.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.43. The company has a market capitalization of $401.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.