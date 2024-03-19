Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 1,538 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Worth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

MGK traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.86. 135,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $193.05 and a 1-year high of $288.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.87.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

