Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 214 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Worth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasure Coast Financial Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 108,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,692,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter.

BILS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $99.25. The company had a trading volume of 64,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,995. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $99.62.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

