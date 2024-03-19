Worth Asset Management LLC Takes $2.14 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000. American Tower comprises 1.5% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.1 %

AMT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.77. 403,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.45. The company has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 213.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.55.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

