Worth Asset Management LLC Takes $2.60 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.9% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 135,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 44,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 76,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $9.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.22. The stock had a trading volume of 56,957,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,897,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,743 shares of company stock worth $56,894,968. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.