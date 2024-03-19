Xai One Day Volume Hits $73.64 Million (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, Xai has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. Xai has a market capitalization of $316.13 million and approximately $73.64 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xai token can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00001761 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official website is xai.games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 1.07141776 USD and is down -16.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $54,581,689.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

