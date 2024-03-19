XYO Market Capitalization Tops $139.87 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $139.87 million and $3.51 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.01048875 USD and is down -8.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $6,093,845.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

