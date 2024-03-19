ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) CFO Sells $35,544.32 in Stock

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOXGet Free Report) CFO Timothy S. Bender sold 31,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $35,544.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 852,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,215.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ZFOX opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $138.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ZeroFox during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZeroFox in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

