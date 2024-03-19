ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) General Counsel Thomas P. Fitzgerald Sells 17,085 Shares

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Thomas P. Fitzgerald sold 17,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $19,135.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 489,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZFOX opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZeroFox in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZFOX. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZeroFox by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,719,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZeroFox by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 86,750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZeroFox by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 49,633 shares in the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

