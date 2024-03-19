Zillow Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 108,123 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 473% compared to the typical volume of 18,860 call options.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $857,010.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,301.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,301.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,070 shares of company stock worth $9,433,246 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Z has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Zillow Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Z traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.82. 1,684,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.23. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 1.77. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

