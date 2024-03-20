111 (YI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:YI opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. 111 has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in 111 by 86.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in 111 in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 111 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in 111 by 221.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in 111 in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

